Armored truck driver shoots, kills alleged robber in shootout, authorities say

Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck. (Source: KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) - California authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle that left a person dead.

On Friday, an Oakland city official said a driver of a Brinks truck killed the alleged robber during the heist.

Authorities said two others, a guard and a bystander, were also injured in the incident that turned into a shootout.

According to officials, their investigation remains ongoing, along with finding others who were also involved in the crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests
Lucas Williams and Brittney McGill
Two arrested after man watches pornography on phone, pulls out drug pipe in front of police
Rural Metro Fire crews respond to serious crash in East Knox County.
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The envelope appears to contain an Amazon gift card. Instead, authorities said theses envelopes...
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance

Latest News

New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing...
Police: 85-year-old man robbed in New York
Behind the scene with the Big Orange Kickoff crew
Panoramic view from UT press box
LIVE THREAD: SEC showdown between Tennessee-Florida at Neyland Stadium
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia