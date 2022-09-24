A busy Vol Navy awaits kickoff as the Vols take on Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Vol Navy has been a decades-long tradition in Knoxville, where boats line the Tennessee River to tailgate.

“Name a school that has this many boats come to a football game,” said one fan.

Friday night, well over 50 boats in the Vol Navy gathered to prepare for game day, all preparing in their own unique way.

Jack Pangel brought his boat from Chattanooga for the first time, although he’s been attending games alongside the river for years. Pangel lives in his boat 365 days a year, and will drive it through the Tennessee River some gamedays to join the crowd in Knoxville.

“There will never be a year I don’t do it,” said Pangel.

As the Vols look to beat Florida, the fans are feeling confident going into the game.

“We’ve got a winning atmosphere back,” said one fan while another added, “We want Florida to lose, not as much Tennessee to win, but we just want Florida to lose this game.”

