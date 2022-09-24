TBI issues Blue Alert on suspect wanted for injuring officer after hit-and-run

Keith Houston Jr.
Keith Houston Jr.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South law enforcement and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer.

Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, is wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer, said TBI. They issued a Tennessee Blue Alert on Houston.

According to TBI, Houston was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white Nike t-shirt with the wording “Just Do It.”

Shelby County Sherriff’s Office contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting.

The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn on Collierville Road where the suspect’s car was found.

CPD said as the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove toward the officer, forcing the officer onto the hood of the suspect’s vehicle.

As the suspect drove away, the officer fell off of the vehicle, and the suspect drove over the officer, said police.

Officer was transported in critical condition to Regional One.

The suspect vehicle is a 2017 white Chevy Corvette, Tenn. tag 5P92H5, and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

2017 white Chevy Corvette, TN tag 5P92H5
2017 white Chevy Corvette, TN tag 5P92H5

During the incident, CPD said the officer shot at the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

If anyone sees the vehicle, CPD asks to not approach but to call (901) 853-3207 or your local law enforcement agency.

