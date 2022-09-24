Few morning showers, areas of sunshine this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers and a few downpours continue to move through the region this morning. Most of the rain is remaining on the lighter side and should come to an end as we head towards mid-day. Don’t put the rain gear away just yet as we’ll see two more rounds of rain coming during the day Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you are heading out early this morning you may encounter some light rain or a few sprinkles. The showers are quick moving and will become spottier as we head towards lunch. Temperatures are starting out in the middle 50s for most locations and will slowly warm throughout the day.

A mix of sun and clouds around for the Vol's home game (WVLT)

Clouds will be pesky today as they’ll remain in the forecast right on through game time. Thankfully some breaks in the sunshine will allow us to warm into the upper 70s this afternoon and if we are lucky enough with more sunshine highs could approach 80 degrees for a few locations. During the game we can expect mostly dry conditions with just a slim chance of a passing shower. Clouds will increase in coverage once again this evening as we await the arrival of the next batch of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday will feature several chances of rain with the first coming during the morning hours as a line of showers and even a few storms pushes south. Models are consistent in showing the most persistent rain staying to the south and west with just isolated to scattered downpours for our area. We’ll see sunshine and clouds mixing for the afternoon before a second front arrives bringing a secondary line of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening.

Our weather turns much nicer for the week ahead as it will be filled with plenty of sunshine and Fall like temperatures. Highs stay steady in the lower 70s with lows dipping back into the middle and upper 40s. A close eye will also be kept on the tropics as we have Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean. It could have some impacts on our weather by late next week, but we still have plenty of time to watch.

Fall weather is here to stay for the week ahead (WVLT)

