Game days offer opportunity for visitors to ‘test drive’ East Tennessee

As fans from out of town descend on Knoxville, there’s an opportunity to impress for a return visit.
A big Vols weekend means a big opportunity for businesses.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols prepare to take on the Gators, the city of Knoxville is preparing to host thousands of people who are flocking to town to take in an SEC Saturday.

Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville said weekends like the Vols and Gators mean big business.

”All businesses in Knoxville know that when the team is winning people like to spend a lot of money,” said Bumpas.

From restaurants to retail stores, to hotels, an influx in visitors spells big income.

”It’s huge this is a great time of year for our hotels to demand a limited time of stay, to set rates, all of that means good things because it goes back to our local economy,” said Bumpas.

In a state with no income tax, Tennessee and its cities rely on occupancy and food taxes, something visitors bring in plenty of.

”We get to keep that money and ultimately it saves all of us as Knoxvillians money on our taxes so it’s a win-win all the way around,” said Bumpas.

When the gators come to town, Bumpas said the city is ready to welcome in all the fans and what they look for when they come.

“That’s why football is a great thing it extends the stay, it gets future visitation and I think having GameDay in town that’s just free publicity as to why you should visit Knoxville,” said Bumpas.

