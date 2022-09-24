Increase number of Blount Co. deputies patrolling ‘Tail of The Dragon’ in October

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will grant funding to regularly patrol “The Dragon.”
By Richard Mason
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced they are increasing the number of patrols starting October 1.

Since January 1, 2022, the famous section of U.S. Highway 129 known as “Tail of The Dragon,” which is an attraction for thrill-seekers, has had 93 crashes reported on the 11-mile stretch, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2017, Denny Tsang, a biker who broke a rib making a curve in “Tail of The Dragon,” said that won’t stop him from making his dream come true to finish what he once started.

“Five years ago, I kind of crashed a little bit. It took me out for the day, for like halfway through the ride,” Tsang said.

Denny Tsang, a biker returns to 'The Dragon' after five-years.
Denny Tsang, a biker returns to 'The Dragon' after five-years.(Richard Mason)

The posted speed limit on the road is 30 mph, but in the curves, drivers should slow down even more due to the dangers they present, BCSO officials said.

But Tsang said he worries BCSO deputies will be giving too many speeding tickets, ruining the overall experience.

“It’s a shame if it is going to be over-patrolled. People are going to find their adrenaline some way or another,” Tsang said.

