LIVE THREAD: SEC Showdown between Tennessee-Florida at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A top-20 showdown with SEC East rival Florida awaits the 11th ranked Vols in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium and national TV audience on CBS and WVLT.

Having fun with Gator meat (Rick Russo)

Saturday’s game will mark the 6th time for CheckerNeyland, which showcases Tennessee’s iconic checkerboard pattern throughout the stadium. The contest also marks the second consecutive sellout at Neyland Stadium, a first since the 2016

Neyland Stadium (Rick Russo)

Tennessee will be looking to end a five-game skid to Florida. The Vols’ last win in the series came in 2016 when they scored 38 unanswered points to rally from a 21-3 halftime deficit and take down the Gators, 38-28, in Knoxville.

