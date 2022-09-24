LIVE THREAD: SEC Showdown between Tennessee-Florida at Neyland Stadium
#11 Vols are hosting 20th ranked Gators in 2020 SEC opener for Tennessee
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A top-20 showdown with SEC East rival Florida awaits the 11th ranked Vols in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium and national TV audience on CBS and WVLT.
Saturday’s game will mark the 6th time for CheckerNeyland, which showcases Tennessee’s iconic checkerboard pattern throughout the stadium. The contest also marks the second consecutive sellout at Neyland Stadium, a first since the 2016
Tennessee will be looking to end a five-game skid to Florida. The Vols’ last win in the series came in 2016 when they scored 38 unanswered points to rally from a 21-3 halftime deficit and take down the Gators, 38-28, in Knoxville.
