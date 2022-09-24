Pilot Company helps military families Nat’l Literacy Month

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville based company, Pilot Company, is partnering with the non profit United Through Reading. The group will send families a hard copy book or E-book through an app to encourage families to have reading time while Pilot’s professional drivers are on the road.

Senior Vice President of Advancement Josie Beets with the non profit said reading time should be a time put aside for all households.

“Reading doesn’t have to be a book, and it doesn’t have to be you know, sitting at bed,” said Beets. “It doesn’t have to be super specific. It can be reading a recipe while you cook. It can be reading a graphic novel.”

United Through Reading was founded on the principle that “family separation is one of the most difficult parts of being in the military, and there are more than one million military veterans that have taken their skills and continued their service behind the wheel as professional truck drivers.

“Tomorrow was another day, right? You can always do better tomorrow. Don’t beat yourself up today. And just, you know, be intentional about the time that you spend together, reading as a family,” Beets said.

To help the military veterans along their journey, the group is asking for more donations.

