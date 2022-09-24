Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting investigation

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville.

Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m., officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an effort to locate an individual and vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Shelby County.

Upon arrival, a Collierville officer located the car in the parking lot. As the officer approached the car, the driver accelerated and drove at the officer, forcing him onto the hood of the vehicle.

As the driver, later identified as Keith Houston Jr., was leaving the scene, the officer fell off the vehicle. According to preliminary reports from the scene, Houston then ran over the officer. At some point during the encounter, the officer fired shots at the vehicle. The officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Keith Houston was located and arrested by authorities in Shelby County just before 10:30 a.m.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests
Lucas Williams and Brittney McGill
Two arrested after man watches pornography on phone, pulls out drug pipe in front of police
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Rural Metro Fire crews respond to serious crash in East Knox County.
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
The scam has been targeting Tennesseans across the state.
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

Latest News

Panoramic view from UT press box
Tennessee Vols celebrate big win against Florida Gators
A few stronger storms possible Sunday
Clouds increase overnight, rain around for Sunday
Behind the scene with the Big Orange Kickoff crew
Kenneth Miller, 98, Will Receive a Letter from President Biden
98-year-old veteran honored after Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Ghost Army
Vol Walk before UT faces Florida
Vol Walk before UT faces Florida