Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting investigation

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville.

Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m., officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an effort to locate an individual and vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Shelby County.

Upon arrival, a Collierville officer located the car in the parking lot. As the officer approached the car, the driver accelerated and drove at the officer, forcing him onto the hood of the vehicle.

As the driver, later identified as Keith Houston Jr., was leaving the scene, the officer fell off the vehicle. According to preliminary reports from the scene, Houston then ran over the officer. At some point during the encounter, the officer fired shots at the vehicle. The officer was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Keith Houston was located and arrested by authorities in Shelby County just before 10:30 a.m.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

