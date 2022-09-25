Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A “suspicious” death investigation is underway after a burned body was found on Watauga Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the wood line at 135 Watauga Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 24, officials said. Once on the scene, they contacted Knoxville Fire Department crews, which initially responded to the area due to a reported tire fire, according to KPD.

Once the fire was extinguished, officials found the body of an unidentified woman. The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an examination and autopsy, officials said.

KPD Violent Crime Unit investigators, KFD arson investigators, Crime Lab personnel and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a burned body was found on Watauga Avenue late Saturday night. Anyone with info is urged to contact @tn_crime.



More info here: https://t.co/cwYWGHYvag pic.twitter.com/uuWU0U1BDJ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.