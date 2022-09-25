Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department crews recovered a car that was dangling over an embankment.
Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department crews rescued a car that was dangling over an embankment.
Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department crews rescued a car that was dangling over an embankment.(Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to an accident at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a car that was hanging over a steep embankment in Wears Valley.

The driver, who suffered only minor injuries, was already out of the car when WCVFD crews arrived. Firefighters attached chains to the car to secure it until a tow truck arrived to get it off the embankment.

Yesterday around 11pm, WCVFD & Wears Valley Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident/vehicle over an...

Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, September 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scam has been targeting Tennesseans across the state.
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
John Johnson and Ahmed Hawkins
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests
Panoramic view from UT press box
Tennessee Vols celebrate big win against Florida Gators
Rural Metro Fire crews respond to serious crash in East Knox County.
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

Latest News

Temperatures remain on the cooler side for Monday
Cold front moves through bringing cooler weather Monday
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured...
Driver crashes into power pole, sheds on Clinton Highway
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week
The catfish was caught on Sept. 24 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record