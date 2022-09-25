Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to an accident at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a car that was hanging over a steep embankment in Wears Valley.

The driver, who suffered only minor injuries, was already out of the car when WCVFD crews arrived. Firefighters attached chains to the car to secure it until a tow truck arrived to get it off the embankment.

Yesterday around 11pm, WCVFD & Wears Valley Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident/vehicle over an... Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, September 25, 2022

