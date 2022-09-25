‘Coach Heupel’s got juice’ | Kicker Chase McGrath speaks to UT’s chemistry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following the win over Pittsburgh in week 2, WVLT Sports sat down with Tennessee kicker, Chase McGrath.

The kicking unit isn’t often heard from, so it was refreshing getting to talk with him and get his perspective on the team.

McGrath transferred into the program last season from USC and has been a crucial piece to the puzzle ever since. It’s also his final year with the team.

It’s apparent McGrath has truly enjoyed his time on Rocky Top and how much coach Josh Heupel has improved this program by the way players love being around him and each other.

McGrath put it simply as to why this team and Vol Fans seem to gravitate towards Coach Heupel.

“Yeah, Coach Heupel’s got juice,” said McGrath. “He’s a really energetic coach. Really fun guy. You know, every morning when we come in for meetings, he’s dapping everybody up and he’s just a really fun guy and a real good, genuine guy to play for, and I’m thankful he’s my coach.”

Operating in an offense as fast-paced as Heupel’s can be quite the adjustment for the kicking unit when the offense can get off the field in a matter of plays.

“Sometimes they may hit a big play, we’re in field goal range. And sometimes maybe 1-2-3 4th down got a kick, you know. So it’s really just being mentally prepared and staying locked in on the sideline. When the offense is up, I’ll kind of go over like by the net and my own little area and if they do call the field goal unit, we’ll be ready to go in,” said McGrath.

Just like the chemistry between a quarterback and his wide receiver is vital in key plays, so is the chemistry between the snapper, holder and kicker. All need to be in perfect harmony to get the ball to split the uprights.

“It’s extremely important, you know, especially in a scenario like that where it can be a pivotal moment in the game, you know,” said McGrath. “You got to have full confidence in your snapper, your holder and your line protecting you, because you don’t want to be worried about anything else. You just got to worry about your job.”

McGrath thrives in games where everyone is holding their breath. He said, “The games I really love and enjoy are the games like what we just had where it’s close games, goes into overtime. Those are the most fun games for me. So that’s just part of being a kicker, though, you got to learn to love those situations, and I enjoy being in those situations.”

McGrath is a 6th-year senior and just drilled his longest field goal attempt of 51 yards in the Orange and White in week 2 against Pittsburgh.

However, as he jogged onto the field, his approach remained the same.

“Try to approach every single kick whether it’s a PAT or a longer field goal, exactly the same,” said McGrath.

What helps him stay cool under pressure? “My snapper, Matty [Matthew Salansky], my holder, Paxton [Brooks], they do a really amazing job. You know, every time I go out there, we’ve done it hundreds of times before. I have full confidence in them to do their job, which makes my job really easy. And I’m able to go just focus on making a good clean hit,” McGrath said.

Like Coach Heupel, it’s year two for McGrath. As this program continues to rebuild and cement itself as a top team in the SEC, the players are more bought in than ever.

“I really love honestly everything about this team. It’s been an amazing experience here from the coaching staff, to my teammates, everybody’s so positive. Everybody’s, you know, really rooting for each other and really supportive. So it’s a great atmosphere,” said McGrath.

As the season continues, McGrath told WVLT Sports his goal is to be as close to perfect as possible and really soak in these final months with his team.

