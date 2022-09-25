Cold front moves through bringing cooler weather Monday

By Jacob Durham
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms continue to move through this evening in association with the cold front. Once the front passes cooler and drier air will quickly rush in for Monday morning. Fall weather is here to stay as much of the week looks to be perfect, although we’ll keep an eye on the forecast into Friday and Saturday as we watch the tropics.

WHAT TO EXPECT.

Rain comes to an end for the overnight and we’ll keep the clouds around for the first half before we see mostly clear skies arriving for Monday morning. Temperatures will be on the chilly side with many areas into the lower 50s with a light breeze. Sunshine will return for the afternoon and that will set us up with a beautiful start to the week.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side for Monday
Temperatures remain on the cooler side for Monday

Temperatures will steadily climb as we go through Monday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to top out in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be out of the west and northwest, which will help to bring in lower humidity and set us up for a chilly night heading into Tuesday morning. It will be the perfect afternoon to get out and enjoy a nice walk or heading to the park.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our nice weather will continue for Tuesday and the middle of the week as well as we see plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be on the cooler side as we can expect several mornings in the middle to upper 40s. Sunshine during the afternoons will help to warm us back into the lower 70s each day. A few clouds work their way back into the picture for Thursday as we turn our attention to the tropics and Tropical Storm Ian.

As of now models remain inconsistent on the track and that could impact our weather as well for late week. Right now they are showing higher rain chances for Friday and Saturday then slowly drying out. Something to watch as we get closer and we’ll continue to have the latest moving forward.

Cooler weather on the way this week
Cooler weather on the way this week

