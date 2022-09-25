Driver crashes into power pole, sheds on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville.

Rural Metro Fire crews received a call about a car crashing into a building on Clinton Highway near West Emory Road.

Two cars crashed into each other, and one car went off the road and hit a power pole before crashing into some sheds, according to Rural Metro officials.

Crews quickly moved the driver from the crashed car as the pole was unstable and the power lines were live. The driver was injured and placed into an ambulance. The people in the other car were not hurt.

Knoxville Utility Board crews will have to fix the pole, so Rural Metro officials warned against traffic delays in the area.

This afternoon at approximately 130pm Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported car accident into a building on Clinton... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Sunday, September 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.