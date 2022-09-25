Man dies after being hit by car in downtown Knoxville

Knoxville Police Department cruiser(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning in downtown Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Henley Street at Clinch Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Investigators learned that a 23-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle traveling north on Henley Street. Officials said he was pronounced dead after being transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned by KPD crash reconstruction investigators, according to a release.

No charges have been filed in the crash. It remains under investigation at this time.

