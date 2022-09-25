‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record

The fish was released back into the river, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
The catfish was caught on Sept. 34 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
The catfish was caught on Sept. 34 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A catfish caught in a Tennessee Saturday could break the state record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line, officials said.

Once out of the water, it was 118 pounds and 7 ounces, 54 inches long and 41 inches around. Pending verification and certification, the massive fish will break the Tennessee record.

Burkhart successfully released the catfish back into the Cumberland River, according to officials.

“Now, this is a big blue!” wildlife officials said.

