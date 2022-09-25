MPD: 14-year-old girl missing, did not return home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 14-year-old girl went missing in Memphis on Sept. 22, said police.

Memphis Police Department issued a missing child alert Sunday morning for Mikayla Rhodes.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a hoodie with red shoes. Her hair is in two twists and she wears glasses.

According to police, Rhodes was dropped off at school and did not return home. She was diagnosed with depression and ADHD, and has not taken her meds, said police.

If you have any information about Rhodes, MPD asks you to call 901-636-4479.

