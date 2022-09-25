Tennessee breaks into top 10 of AP Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a huge win over Florida, Tennessee has jumped three spots and broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll.

Tennessee moved up to No. 8, which is its best ranking since 2006 and its first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016, according to AP.

The improved ranking comes after the Vols went head-to-head with the Gators, winning 38-33 in a sold-out stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Last week, they were ranked No. 11 after beating Akron at Neyland Stadium in front of packed stands.

The Vols didn’t even make the cut before the start of the season. The Vols were on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

Now, Tennessee looks toward Oct. 8, when they will face LSU.

View the full list here.

Breaking our way into the top 10 📈#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/EZnKIC7lJR — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 25, 2022

