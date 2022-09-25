Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week

Hendon Hooker had 349 passing and 112 rushing yards in the Vols’ win against the Florida Gators.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hendon Hooker, the quarterback for the University of Tennessee, was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Hooker’s critical role in Tennessee’s historic win against the Florida Gators Saturday night. The senior had 349 passing and 112 rushing yards in Saturday’s game alone.

In total, he has logged a total of 461 yards of offensive success. After VFL Joshua Dobbs, Hooker is the second player in the program’s history to accumulate 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game.

Hooker is the first UT offensive player to be bestowed the award after Dobbs won it in 2016.

