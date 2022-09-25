Tracking scattered downpours and storms as a cold front moves through

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front is moving through today bringing us on and off scattered downpours and storms. Gusty winds are likely at times.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few downpours and storms are possible this morning with more scattered storms arriving later this afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to get near 80 degrees with winds gusting up to 20 mph. An isolated stronger storm is possible this afternoon.

Total rainfall Sunday (WVLT)

We’ll dry out later tonight with temperatures dropping to 54 degrees by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Once the front passes get ready for another wonderful taste of Fall as temperatures will cool once more and plenty of sunshine returns. Highs will stay consistent throughout the week in the middle 70′s for both Monday and Tuesday and then cooling into the lower 70s for the middle of the week.

Lows overnight will be on the chilly side as we see several nights in the upper 40s with a few rural locations into the lower 40s.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it could have some impacts on our weather later into the week. There is still time for the track to change.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.