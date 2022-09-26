Below average temperatures return today and stick around

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Because of the cold front that moves through on Sunday, we are looking at cooler and drier weather for the majority of the week starting today. Rain chances return by the end of the week and into the weekend as we keep an eye on the tropics.

WHAT TO EXPECT.

We are starting out with some patchy fog this morning and temperatures in the mid-50s. Areas along the Plateau are in the lower 50s!

Sunshine is expected throughout the day with temperatures getting near 76 degrees this afternoon. It could be a little bit breezy at times with winds out of the west and northwest at about 10-15 mph this afternoon. Lower humidity has settled in which will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s the next few mornings!

LOOKING AHEAD

Our nice weather will continue for Tuesday and the middle of the week as well as we see plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be on the cooler side as we can expect several mornings in the middle to upper 40s. Sunshine during the afternoons will help to warm us back into the lower 70s on Tuesday.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get into the 70s, so expect most of us to stay in the upper 60s for those afternoon highs!

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we’re back in the lower 70s to end the week, and a few clouds work their way back into the picture for Thursday as we turn our attention to the tropics and Tropical Storm Ian.

As of now, models remain inconsistent on the track and that could impact our weather as well for late week. Right now they are showing higher rain chances for Friday and Saturday then slowly drying out. Something to watch as we get closer and we’ll continue to have the latest moving forward.

Monday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

