Burned body of woman found could take months to identify, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the investigation continues into the “suspicious” death of a burned body found on Watauga Avenue late Saturday night, Director of the Regional Forensic Center Chris Thomas explained how similar cases can take months to solve.

“Each year, we have about one or two decedents that we don’t get identified right away, and it takes a lot of time,” Thomas said.

The extra time necessary to confirm someone’s identity is due to many factors such as not being able to get fingerprints of the person or visually identify them through tattoos, according to Thomas.

The body of the unidentified woman was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an examination and autopsy, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Danny Rayhaun lives across the street and has seen a lot of homeless people in the area.

“I used to see them, but now they’re gone,” Rayhaun said.

However, Thomas said the homeless crisis in the city is an issue for his team.

“It increases our inability to get identifications made. We’ve had two in the last couple of months where we’ve not been able to identify them, and we’re trying every method,” Thomas said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

