Chilly night ahead, plenty of sunshine next few days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler air has arrived and made for a beautiful Fall afternoon filled with sunshine and lower humidity. Our nice weather is here to stay as we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine through the middle of the week with below average temperatures. A close eye will be kept on the tropics towards late week as rain from Ian could move into the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The evening looks to be perfect as well continue to see a light breeze and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset as we’re heading for one of the coldest nights in a while. Heading out the door Tuesday morning you’ll need to grab a jacket or coat as temperatures are starting out in the lower to middle 40s.

A chilly start to Tuesday with a cooler afternoon (WVLT)

Sunshine does return for Tuesday afternoon and despite seeing plenty of it our temperatures will actually be a little cooler as we only reach the lower 70s. Winds will relax and make for the prefect afternoon to get out and enjoy a nice walk or some fresh air. Cooler nights are here to stay as we’ll keep the northerly flow around with Wednesday shaping up to be the coolest morning and afternoons this week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs on Wednesday only warm into the upper 60′s so a jacket will be needed much of the day with the lower to middle 40s around for the morning. Moving towards the end of the week is when things get a little interesting as we see Ian moving ashore and potentially having impacts on our weather in regards to rain.

As of now the best chance of rain holds off till Friday night into Saturday and maybe even lingering into Sunday. It’s something we’ll have to monitor closely as the track and speed of the system will impact what we see. Stayed tuned to the latest forecast for the end of the week and enjoy the Fall weather the next few days.

Fall weather remains through the middle of the week (WVLT)

