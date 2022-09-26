Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off locations for anyone to use:

Anderson County – Oak Ridge Public Works Department, 100 Woodbury Lane., Oak Ridge, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Geoff Trabalka at (865) 463-6845.

Cumberland County – Cumberland County Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Conrad Welch at (931) 484-9328.

Monroe County – Monroe County Highway Department, 3475 New Hwy 68, Madisonville, 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Stacy Chambers at (423) 442-2497.

Flammable, toxic, reactive and corrosive materials like mercury thermometers, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, brake fluid, aerosols, adhesives, medications, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers are eligible.

Ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint and electronics will not be accepted.

The program started back in 1993 and has since allowed Tennesseans to properly dispose of more than 23 million pounds of material.

“We are pleased to provide this opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.”

While it’s free to dispose of household hazardous waste, there is a cost for disposal of waste from non-household sources like businesses, schools, farms and churches. Those entities must schedule an appointment by calling (615) 643-3170.

