Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest

The owner of the vehicle was able to pick up her property.
Danielle Holt, 32.
Danielle Holt, 32.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a flock camera pinged the Knoxville Police Department to a stolen vehicle she was driving, according to officials.

A flock camera notified officers about a stolen white Lexus RX300 at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, after it was spotted driving west on Merchant Drive, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of Taco Bell, located at 411 Merchant Drive. Officers said they spoke with Danielle Holt, 32, who was in the driver’s seat.

After being detained, the report stated that Holt told officers that her friend came to pick her and the passenger up to hang out; however, she explained that he fled on foot while they were in the drive-through of the Taco Bell.

Holt said the passenger instructed her to park the vehicle in the parking lot before the officers’ arrival.

The report stated that a glass pipe with white residue was found during a search of the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle was able to pick up her property. Holt was charged with theft of property.

