I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV

Congestion in the area has been pushed back into North Carolina, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
An overturned RV has closed I-40 in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV has closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line.

The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

