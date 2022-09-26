I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV has closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line.

The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

I-40 West is closed at MM 449 in Cocke County (approximately 2 miles past the TN/NC state line) due to an overturned RV. pic.twitter.com/AtAQVBoWPa — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 26, 2022

