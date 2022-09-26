I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV
Congestion in the area has been pushed back into North Carolina, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV has closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line.
The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
Additional information has not been released at this time.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.