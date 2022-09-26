Knoxville man hits 2 million pushup goal, sets new goal for 2.5 million this year

Barry Linson did 1 million pushups in 2021
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has set the bar even higher for himself as he plans to do 2.5 million pushups in 2022. His original goal was to hit 2 million, but he surpassed that early September.

Barry Linson said several things motivate him to do hundreds of pushups daily.

“It’s hard to describe,” Linson said. “It’s nothing but God helping me do this; God’s in the midst of all of this. He gives me strength and endurance. I’ve been doing this for 583 consecutive days.”

Linson said he does this for a couple of other reasons. One includes inspiring his 11-year-old daughter to push through anything in life.

He’s also raising money for a cause near his heart, the Special Olympics of Greater Knoxville.

“It’s better to give than to receive,” Linson said. “I’ve been blessed. Health is wealth.”

People can donate to Barry’s cause through a donation page set up by Special Olympics Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The scam has been targeting Tennesseans across the state.
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
Three dead after train hits car
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
The catfish was caught on Sept. 24 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating

Latest News

El Pulpo Loco
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County, police say
Sunny and cool Monday
Below average temperatures return today and stick around
The crash was announced at 8:46 a.m.
I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV