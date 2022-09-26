Knoxville man hits 2 million pushup goal, sets new goal for 2.5 million this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has set the bar even higher for himself as he plans to do 2.5 million pushups in 2022. His original goal was to hit 2 million, but he surpassed that early September.

Barry Linson said several things motivate him to do hundreds of pushups daily.

“It’s hard to describe,” Linson said. “It’s nothing but God helping me do this; God’s in the midst of all of this. He gives me strength and endurance. I’ve been doing this for 583 consecutive days.”

Linson said he does this for a couple of other reasons. One includes inspiring his 11-year-old daughter to push through anything in life.

He’s also raising money for a cause near his heart, the Special Olympics of Greater Knoxville.

“It’s better to give than to receive,” Linson said. “I’ve been blessed. Health is wealth.”

People can donate to Barry’s cause through a donation page set up by Special Olympics Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.