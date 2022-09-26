Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated.

Officers responded to the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A gunshot victim was found on the scene and reportedly taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in serious condition. Additionally, another gunshot victim arrived at UTMC while officers were on scene, officials said. That second victim arrived in a personal vehicle, according to the release, and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Officers were told that a security guard at the club had fired multiple shots at a car that the security guard believed was the original suspect in the shooting,” the release said.

Additionally, two others who arrived with the second victim at UTMC were arrested after officers found two handguns, one of which was reported as stolen, and a “large amount” of marijuana were found in the car, officials said.

Brandon Oseguera, 18, and Eric Gomez, 19, were charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, theft of a firearm and drug possession charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

