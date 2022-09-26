Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children at a playground on N Broadway, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Police responded to the Salvation Army playground on N Broadway on the report of a man exposing himself to children, the report said. Once on the scene, officers reportedly found Michael Paul, 56, passed out on the ground with an open container next to him.

Witnesses told officers “they had small children playing on the playground when they observed the defendant, Michael Paul, openly expose his genitals to the children, making no attempt to conceal himself while he urinated on the open fence in front of the playground,” the report said. Officers also found what they thought was marijuana on Paul’s person.

The responders took Paul into custody, charging him with public intoxication, possession and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.