Man charged with minor sex crimes arrested for threatening doctor, nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was previously charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means was arrested Saturday for threatening medical staff at Parkwest Medical Center, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Franklin Delano Jeffries, II, was arrested in August after investigators determined he was part of a Snapchat group message with more than 30 Karns High School students. Now, he’s in custody again for reportedly telling a doctor and nurse at the hospital, “I will f****** kill you” and “when I get out I’m going to f*** you all up.”

The report also said that Jefferies had been beating on a door, unnerving the medical staff. When officers arrived, Jefferies reportedly told them he meant he would sue the hospital.

Officers took Jefferies into custody, charging him with threat of bodily injury.

