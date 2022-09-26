TBI: Campbell County man indicted in 2020 arson

An investigation by fire investigators and the Tennessee bureau of Investigation has ended in an indictment of a Campbell County man in an arson case.
Bobby Buckner
Bobby Buckner(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by fire investigators and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has ended in an indictment of a Campbell County man in an arson case, TBI officials announced Monday.

In November of 2020, Jellico Police Department officials and the TBI were investigating a fire that happened at a home on Commerce Street. During the course of the investigation, officials determined Bobby Buckner was responsible for the fire, TBI’s release said.

Last week, a Campbell County Grand Jury indicted Buckner with one count of arson and three counts of reckless endangerment. Monday morning he was served in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on other charges.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The scam has been targeting Tennesseans across the state.
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
Three dead after train hits car
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
The catfish was caught on Sept. 24 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating

Latest News

Barry Linson doing push-ups
Knoxville man hits 2 million pushup goal, sets new goal for 2.5 million
El Pulpo Loco
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County, police say
Sunny and cool Monday
Below average temperatures return today and stick around