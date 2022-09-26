Tenn. officials send resources, personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency deployed a Type IV A-Team and two ambulance strike teams to Florida to provide specialized support in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

“As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, Tennessee emergency service professionals are traveling to the area to help the state prepare and to provide support after the storm,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We are proud of men and women who have stepped up to represent the Volunteer State and provide critical, life-saving services to Floridians in need.”

On Friday, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, declared a state of emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9.

The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach significant hurricane strength Tuesday. As a result, flash and urban flooding are possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek. Then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle, and the southeast United States later this week.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. In addition, the president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.

The Type IV A-Team consists of two individuals from TEMA’s Preparedness Division and will deploy for 14 days to assist with resource requests and operational needs in Florida.

The ambulance strike teams include 37 members and will deploy for 14 days. The groups represent departments from the following Tennessee agencies and counties:

Williamson County EMS

American Medical Response Blount County

Anderson County EMS

Madison County Fire Department

TN Department of Health – Office of EMS

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department

Medical Center EMS

Sumner County EMS

Rutherford County EMS

Metro Moore County EMS

Metro Moore County EMA

Maury Regional Medical Center

Maury County EMS

Giles County EMS

Nashville Fire Department

Stewart County EMS

“I commend our emergency service professionals for again answering the call to help those in need. Their dedication and service will be critical in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan. “Tennessee is a leader in volunteering to supporting other states with mutual aid, and we are proud to provide these vital capabilities to our neighbors in Florida.”

Today, 35 ambulance strike team members departed Tennessee to provide support to Florida ahead of #HurricaneIan. The teams will provide critical life-safety services to those in need. Thank you for your service and we wish you a safe mission! #TNVolunteers #EMAC pic.twitter.com/PgAUYQNx1O — T_E_M_A (@T_E_M_A) September 26, 2022

