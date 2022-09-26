Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area.

ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also goes by Lionel Plummer, and Robertson may have information that could help locate the missing person.

Pierson was recently employed by the KFC on Magnolia Ave but has since left. Payne said investigators believe him to still be in the general area.

Robertson was reported to be last seen at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive.

ETVCS investigators are also trying to track down a man who may be in the North or West Knoxville areas by the name of Gonzales Zalzar. Payne said he also has a few alias names, including Eduardo Z. Gonzales and Rafel Ramierz.

Zalzar is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, robbery and interference with emergency calls.

“If you have seen him and you have any information on where he may be located, please contact Crime Stoppers and let us help police,” Payne said.

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

