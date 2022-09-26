Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

Lionel Pierson, Melanie Robertson and Gonzales Zalzar are all believed to be in the Knoxville area, ETVCS representative Stacy Payne said.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area.

ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also goes by Lionel Plummer, and Robertson may have information that could help locate the missing person.

Pierson was recently employed by the KFC on Magnolia Ave but has since left. Payne said investigators believe him to still be in the general area.

Robertson was reported to be last seen at the Walmart on Walbrook Drive.

ETVCS investigators are also trying to track down a man who may be in the North or West Knoxville areas by the name of Gonzales Zalzar. Payne said he also has a few alias names, including Eduardo Z. Gonzales and Rafel Ramierz.

Zalzar is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, robbery and interference with emergency calls.

“If you have seen him and you have any information on where he may be located, please contact Crime Stoppers and let us help police,” Payne said.

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The scam has been targeting Tennesseans across the state.
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
Three dead after train hits car
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
The catfish was caught on Sept. 24 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating

Latest News

Little Vol fan
Why the Vol win feels so good, helps the economy
Psychology of Winning
Psychology of Winning
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker named SEC, Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week
Household hazardous waste collection this weekend
Don’t throw that out! Take it here