Why the Vol win feels so good, helps the economy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Volunteer fan base is as equally undefeated as the University of Tennessee football team.

“It’s in our innate human nature to win,” Director of Operations Tennessee Counseling Dr. Nina DiTommaso said. “Research actually shows that it impacts our reward system and our brain and may even release dopamine.”

Dr. DiTommaso said winning creates a sense of energy and good feeling.

“I think it will even help the players whenever they’re playing when folks are in the stadium and they’re energized, and I think that the players even feed off of that,” DiTommaso explained.

That kind of joy can spread from fans’ brains to their wallets.

“People just feel good about where things are and they feel like spending their money to celebrate,” Director for the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research Don Bruce said.

The economist explained Knoxville businesses can also see a boost when the Vols win.

“It’s those kinds of things where people don’t just buy a ticket and go to the game. There’s a whole set of spending that goes on around that, and so every business within a few miles of campus is seeing an increase in activity,” Bruce said.

Bruce said the three main areas benefitting include: merchandise, tourism and hospitality and the impacts can last many weeks into the winter.

