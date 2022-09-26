Why the Vol win feels so good, helps the economy

The Volunteer fan base is as equally undefeated as the University of Tennessee football team.
Psychology of Winning
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Volunteer fan base is as equally undefeated as the University of Tennessee football team.

“It’s in our innate human nature to win,” Director of Operations Tennessee Counseling Dr. Nina DiTommaso said. “Research actually shows that it impacts our reward system and our brain and may even release dopamine.”

Dr. DiTommaso said winning creates a sense of energy and good feeling.

“I think it will even help the players whenever they’re playing when folks are in the stadium and they’re energized, and I think that the players even feed off of that,” DiTommaso explained.

That kind of joy can spread from fans’ brains to their wallets.

“People just feel good about where things are and they feel like spending their money to celebrate,” Director for the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research Don Bruce said.

The economist explained Knoxville businesses can also see a boost when the Vols win.

“It’s those kinds of things where people don’t just buy a ticket and go to the game. There’s a whole set of spending that goes on around that, and so every business within a few miles of campus is seeing an increase in activity,” Bruce said.

Bruce said the three main areas benefitting include: merchandise, tourism and hospitality and the impacts can last many weeks into the winter.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The scam has been targeting Tennesseans across the state.
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
Three dead after train hits car
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
The catfish was caught on Sept. 24 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating

Latest News

Lionel D. Pierson, Melanie G Robertson and Gonzales E Zalazar
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
Psychology of Winning
Psychology of Winning
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker named SEC, Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week
Household hazardous waste collection this weekend
Don’t throw that out! Take it here