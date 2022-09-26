Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo Santana, 22, had been drinking and tried to force his way into the home Saturday night.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTERSON, Calif. (Gray News) – Authorities are investigating after they said a woman fatally shot an intoxicated intruder in apparent defense of her husband.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo Santana, 22, had been drinking and tried to force his way into the home Saturday night.

Authorities said Yuhui Zheng, 50, tried to physically restrain Santana and was involved in a fight with him at the threshold of the front door.

His wife, Yang Luan, 45, grabbed a revolver she had gotten the day before and fired all rounds into Santana to protect her husband, the sheriff’s office stated.

According to detectives, interviews with people who knew Santana indicated he had a history of alcohol abuse and would regularly show up unannounced looking for his friends in the same neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in this case. Preliminary findings by investigators show this was an example of self-defense, though Santana was not armed at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and all findings will be submitted to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office for review of the legality of the homicide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The scam has been targeting Tennesseans across the state.
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
Three dead after train hits car
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
The catfish was caught on Sept. 24 in Stewart County, Tennessee.
‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating

Latest News

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden
The crash was announced at 8:46 a.m.
I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV
Franklin Delano Jeffries, II
Man charged with minor sex crimes arrested for threatening doctor, nurse
Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car