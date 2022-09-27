$100K raised for Knoxville youth in Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Gold Classic

UT’s basketball coach Rick Barnes was set to match all gifts up to $75K but instead wrote a check for $100,000.
Rick Barnes
Rick Barnes(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic hosted another sold-out tournament at Holston Hills Country Club on Monday.

The annual event is one of the organization’s three main fundraisers and is coming off a record year in 2021 when it raised $337,000 for Knoxville’s youth.

More than 160 golfers took to the links to help Emerald Youth’s cause. Those that couldn’t tee off this year still have a chance to make a difference with Emerald Youth’s online auction - open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rick Barnes was set to match all gifts up to $75,000 but instead wrote a check for $100,000 when the total exceeded that amount Monday afternoon.

Tennessee basketball is coming off its first SEC Tournament title since 1979 and is riding a 17-game home win streak.

