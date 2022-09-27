2023 Tennessee football season tickets on sale now

Coming off of Tennessee’s win over Florida, Vol football fans can now buy 2023 season tickets on allvols.com.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off of Tennessee's win over Florida, Vol football fans can now buy 2023 season tickets on allvols.com.

Lower level tickets start at $600 and are the only way fans can secure a spot in Neyland’s new lower level. Those interested in renewing season tickets can do so as well before Feb. 24, 2023. Renewers can also use a six-month payment plan to purchase their tickets.

Neyland sold out Saturday, contributing to a combined attendance of 296,066 for Tennessee’s first three home games this season.

View the full 2023 schedule here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

