Anderson Co. paramedics travel to Florida to aid in disaster response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are already making efforts to help people in Florida as hurricane Ian nears landfall.

Anderson County Paramedics Scott Thomas and Bobbi Jo Henderson drove to the sunshine state on Monday, ready to aid in disaster response.

“We’re not really sure what this is going to involve yet, and If we are going to help on the front end before the storm comes in and actually evacuate patients who can’t move themselves out of the hospital or nursing homes. But you know if there is a case and a need once the rescue takes place, when the storm does hit to know that we’re able to make a difference in these people lives and get them help,” shared Henderson.

Thomas and Henderson aren’t sure how long they will be helping out in Florida, but they are planning to help out for up to two weeks.

They say they’re also unsure of if they will be called out to Tampa or not.

While the two paramedics are bracing for the hurricane, they are asking for everyone to pray for all of Florida.

So far KUB has announced they plan to send out five electric crews and five vegetation crews to support the recovery efforts in Florida.

The Tennessee National Guard is also making arrangements to send out responders.

