Cool and sunny Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of nice days before clouds and rain arrive from Hurricane Ian. Get out and enjoy this beautiful weather before a gloomy and soggy weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is another colder one, as we drop to around 45 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees below average! The sky stays clear, so some fog can develop.

Highs on Wednesday only warm into the upper 60′s, so you might keep that jacket around. It’s at least another sunny day, but there is a chilly breeze out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds start to increase first from Hurricane Ian, as gusts pick up to 20+ mph Wednesday to Thursday. Highs will get back into the lower 70s Thursday and Friday. Clouds from Hurricane Ian arrive on Friday giving us mostly cloudy skies.

As of now, the best chance of rain moves in Friday night through Saturday. We will continue to monitor Ian, as the track and speed of the system will impact what we see in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

