Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm.

What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of 7.3 but then turned his sights “where the show is: the ice cream and the milk.”

The ice cream receiveD a high ranking of 9.3, but Portnoy enjoyed the milk even more. “The chocolate milk is a 9.8, and I don’t even like chocolate milk,” he said.

The whole milk was ranked 9.2. You can watch the whole video here:

