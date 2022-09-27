Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, tried Cruze Farm’s pizza, ice cream and milk.
Photo courtesy of Cruze Farm
Photo courtesy of Cruze Farm(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm.

What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of 7.3 but then turned his sights “where the show is: the ice cream and the milk.”

The ice cream receiveD a high ranking of 9.3, but Portnoy enjoyed the milk even more. “The chocolate milk is a 9.8, and I don’t even like chocolate milk,” he said.

The whole milk was ranked 9.2. You can watch the whole video here:

