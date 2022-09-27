Duck Duck Goose consignment pop-up returns

East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever.
East Tennessee's Largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever.
East Tennessee's Largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever.(none)
By Brittany Tarwater
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever.

The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter sale will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from Sept. 28 to 30.

The sale will offer children’s clothes, toys, sporting goods and accessories at 50 to 90 percent off retail prices. Families will get the chance to find gently used clothing, toys, furniture and more at great prices during the event.

The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Duck-Duck-Goose donates thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of extra children’s clothing and toys to area charities each year.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Holt, 32.
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Watauga Avenue
Burned body found on Watauga Avenue identified, Knoxville police investigating
Henley Street
Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Sunny and cool Wednesday
Cool and sunny Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s rain
Varsity Spirit
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County retirement home, CCSO says
Beautiful and cooler today.
Enjoy some clear, cooler days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s rain