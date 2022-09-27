Duck Duck Goose consignment pop-up returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever.

The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter sale will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from Sept. 28 to 30.

The sale will offer children’s clothes, toys, sporting goods and accessories at 50 to 90 percent off retail prices. Families will get the chance to find gently used clothing, toys, furniture and more at great prices during the event.

The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Duck-Duck-Goose donates thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of extra children’s clothing and toys to area charities each year.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.