Enjoy some clear, cooler days ahead of Hurricane Ian’s rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler air is here for a couple of days, but our nice weather lasts until winds and rain spread out across the Southeast from Hurricane Ian.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is colder, as we start out in the upper 30s to mid 40s! Knoxville drops to around 46 degrees this morning, with a light cold breeze. Stray fog is developing, with a clear sky.

Sunshine is here for your Tuesday, and the cooler air sticks around. We’re topping out around 72 degrees, which is 7 degrees below average. There is a chilly breeze out of the northwest, 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is another colder one, as we drop to around 45 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees below average! The sky stays clear, so some fog can develop.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs on Wednesday only warm into the upper 60′s, so you might keep that jacket around. It’s at least another sunny day, but there is a chilly breeze out of the northeast.

Winds start increase first from Hurricane Ian, as gusts pick up to 20+ mph Wednesday to Thursday, then the clouds increase Friday. As of now, the best chance of rain moves in Friday night through Saturday. We will continue to monitor Ian, as the track and speed of the system will impact what we see in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

