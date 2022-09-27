Fright Nights are back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure

Visit every Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Halloween in October... If you dare.
Halloween is alive and well in Gatlinburg.
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 24th season of Fright Nights are back back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure in Gatlinburg.

This years theme is “Backwoods Terror 3: Family Reunion,” bringing back all the mountain mutants from the first “Backwoods Terror” show in 2011.

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is open year-round, but to get in on the Fright Night fun, visitors must go on Friday, Saturday & Halloween from 4 p.m. - close and Sunday from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. in October.

There is no extra charge for the special Fright Night Shows.

Tickets are $16.99 + tax for ages 12 and up and $9.99 + tax for ages 6-11. No one under the age of 6 is allowed.

To buy your tickets and to learn more about this season of Fright Nights at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, click here.

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is located at 908 Parkway in Gatlinburg, TN.

