Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Tennessee company has received national recognition. After Barstool Sports gave a raving review of Cruze Farms, the Gypsy Circus Cider Company has been nominated for USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice award for Best Cidery.

“We are honored to be nominated for this recognition. As a family-brand, we’ve worked hard to put Gypsy Circus on the map in Tennessee and beyond, and this is recognition for our team’s hard work,” said founder Aaron Caron.

The Knoxville/Kingsport-based company has been making cider, mead, wines and spirits since 2015.

You can vote for Gypsy Circus here until Oct. 24.

