Hallow Mountain experience returns to Anakeesta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hallow Mountain has returned to Anakeesta to get people in the fall and Halloween spirit. It includes hundreds of hand carved pumpkins, a pumpkin tree that overlooks the mountains, spider webs and the willow tree with fall colored leaves around its head.

The creative director at Anakeesta, Blake Braswell, said this is his first year at Anakeesta and this is something he looked forward to since Halloween is one of his favorite holidays.

“I’ve loved it ever since I was a little kid. I was obsessed with the Halloween aesthetic so getting out here to incorporate all of those vibes and the beauty of the fall of the Smokey Mountains and the beauty of Anakeesta itself is really an awesome treat,” Braswell said.

Braswell said as weeks go on and we get further into the fall, more decorations will be added to the park.

“When those first pieces of décor come in and we start putting up the fall leave colors and those pumpkins sit within the gardens are everywhere it just looks transformative immediately,” Braswell said.

Hallow Mountain at Anakeesta began in mid-September and will go until Oct. 31.

