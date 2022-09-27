House fire extinguished in ten minutes by Knoxville firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A house fire at 7713 Red Bay Way in Knoxville did not last long once Knoxville Fire Department crews arrived on the scene. Within the first ten minutes, Knoxville firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, according to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said crews received the call at 4:55 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the attic. Ten minutes later, firefighters had gotten into the attic and extinguished the flames.

One of the people who lived in the house was outside and said he could smell smoke, according to Wilbanks. When he went inside, he said all the fire alarms were going off and called 911.

The other person in the house was able to get out safely, Wilbanks stated. Wilbanks also said that there were two cats inside the home, but there were no injuries reported for the people or the cats.

KFD crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire is out and was quickly knocked down by our firefighters. pic.twitter.com/qNXlF5jtvS — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 27, 2022

