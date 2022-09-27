Military award no one wants | Families of lost military children honored

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the military award no one wants. The Gold Star is given to families who lost their loved ones who served in the military service. On Sunday, Tennessee representatives, officials and community members came together to honor their grief and sacrifice at the Ramsey House.

Major General Leslie Purser was the guest speaker for the event. She has held command and staff positions at every level in the military and currently serves as the President of the East Tennessee Military Affairs Council based in Knoxville.

Hosted by the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, the event was held on National Gold Star Mother and Family Day and was emceed by WVLT’s Amanda Hara. U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and the Volunteer Honor Guard of East Tennessee were also in attendance.

