Roane Co. home school first in state to participate in D.A.R.E.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in Tennessee, a home school program in Roane County is able to be a part of D.A.R.E., the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.

The program takes place at the Harriman Library since these young minds are home-schooled.

“We’re excited about being able to put the D.A.R.E program in place here in Roane County,” Roane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Tim Hawn, said.

Back in March, Hawn got a phone call from a woman asking if home-schooled kids can take part in D.A.R.E. So, he decided to make it possible.

East Tennessee D.A.R.E. Association Vice President, Roger Rex, said it’s teaching kids how to get out of dangerous situations.

“They can refuse, they can explain, they can avoid situations or they can leave situations. Those are a lot of things that we teach them,” Rex explained.

The goal is to keep kids off the streets and help them make good choices.

Rex said, “I’m glad to be here and be a part of it for the first time in the state of Tennessee. And I’m sure there will be others jumping on board and going along with this.”

They hope other communities would want to enhance and grow the program so other home school groups can participate.

These leaders also plan to hold a second class in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.