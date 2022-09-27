Silver Alert: Elderly woman with dementia disappears from New Market home
Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon Looney.
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - An elderly woman walked away from her house in New Market at around 5:20 p.m. and did not return, according to New Market Fire Department officials.
Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to help search for Sharon Looney. NMFD officials said Looney suffers from dementia and diabetes, which caused Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey to issue a Silver Alert for the woman.
NMFD, Jefferson City Fire Department, JCSO and THP are all searching for Looney off of Whaley Road. She was last seen wearing a red and black dress.
Anyone who sees Looney is urged to call 911 immediately.
