SouthEast Bank, Helping Mamas partner to collect diapers for local mothers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SouthEast Bank’s Diaper Drive is supporting East Tennessee mothers using its Knoxville and Lenoir City branches to collect diaper donations.

Since 2018, Helping Mamas Knoxville, a nonprofit and baby supply bank in East Tennessee, has been helping families in need of baby supplies.

Executive Director for Helping Mamas Knoxville Tess Frear said her volunteers collect essential items such as diapers, pack n’ plays, new bottles, clothes, period supplies and new car seats. According to Frear, one in three families have to choose between food and diapers for their children - an issue that she and her volunteers hope to end.

“It’s just a lot of people in need, whether it’s moms, dads, grandparents,” Frear said.

Helping Mamas Knoxville volunteers collect diapers for local mothers. (Richard Mason)

One local bank is partnering with Helping Mamas Knoxville so it can exceed its goals and raise awareness.

Marketing Manager at SouthEast Bank, Ashley Slimp said the partnership with Helping Mamas Knoxville is important to the bank.

“This is a really important way for us to partner and give back and support those goals that Helping Mamas has. And I know that at the end of the day it’s really about making sure that East Tennessee families have the necessities that they need,” Slimp said.

And Frear said the size of the company that pitches in doesn’t matter.

“I can’t keep on doing things without partners like the bank or local, any company. It doesn’t matter how big or small they are; they can make a difference, whether it’s a few diapers or if it’s a bunch of money. All of it is going to impact the families here,” Frear said.

You can donate to Helping Mamas Knoxville by visiting their website.

